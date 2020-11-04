Moonbase 8 Preview: Skip, Rook & Cap Are Having a Serious Water Crisis

Emmy nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), and Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly's (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) Moonbase 8 is set for (simulated) launch on Sunday, November 9. So with less than a week to go, Showtime is offering viewers an introduction to the team's leaders as well as a sneak preview of them in (in)action. Created, written, and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and series director Jonathan Krisel, the space mission simulation comedy looks to have a much more quiet, emotional, and heartfelt vibe to it then we expected- while still not lacking in the hysterical weirdness we were hoping for.

First up, here's a look at your formal introduction to Reilly's Cap, Heidecker's Rook, and Armisen's Skip, as they set off on a universe of (simulated) adventure:

Grab your helmets. We're suiting up for #Moonbase8, a new series from @A24. Premieres this Sunday on SHOWTIME. pic.twitter.com/tVhxTTQKlQ — Showtime (@Showtime) November 1, 2020

Of course, their "journey of adventure" won't be getting too far out of the gate if they can't solve their serious issues with the water supply, as you're about to see in the following preview:

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.

"In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless." In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Krisel, Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. A24 produces the series alongside Abso Lutely Productions.