Motherland: Fort Salem Welcomes 5 More Aboard for Season 2

With the second season of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem set to cast its spell beginning Tuesday, June 22, viewers of the series are being introduced to some of the friendly (and potentially not-so-friendly) new faces they'll be meeting when it does. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Victor Webster (Workin' Moms), Mellany Barros (Chad), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Ess Hödlmoser (The Boys), and Arlen Aguayo (The Good Doctor) are set to recur in the Eliot Laurence (Claws)-created series. The five actors will join series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée.

Webster's Blanton Silver is Vice President of the United States. When his daughter is discovered to be a witch, Silver tries to adjust to her newfound identity. Barros' Penelope Silver is the only child of the Vice President who accidentally discovers she is a witch. She is enthusiastic, passionate, yet overwhelmed while she navigates this shift from civilian to military life. Akilla's Gregorio is a male witch from the upper echelons of military witch society (like Abigail). He has huge opinions about how male witches are treated in a female-dominant witch army- and makes them known. Hödlmoser plays M, a second-year soldier in War College who is very protective of our Unit, and any witch in their coven. Aguayo's Nicte is someone from Alder's past who helped shape her into who she is now.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Teaser | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5w6zSaID9E)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 1 "Of the Blood": Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities. Written by Eliot Laurence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05xhW50b5dI)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 2 "Abomination": The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit. Written by Brian Studler.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHCyb5tLum8)

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

But just so you don't think we're ending things on such a dour, serious note, here's a look back at the first season of Motherland: Fort Salem– via bloopers:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 1 Blooper Reel | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsMyNwDxERo)

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers.