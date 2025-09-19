Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: netflix, warner bros discovery

Move Over, Skydance? Netflix Reportedly Eyeing Warner Bros. Discovery

David Ellison's Skydance might not be the only contender for Warner Bros. Discovery, with reports signaling serious interest from Netflix.

Shortly after reports hit last week that David Ellison's Skydance was looking to add Warner Bros. Discovery alongside Paramount, there were rumblings that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav was continuing to play things as "business as usual" and wasn't looking to make any kind of deals anytime soon. If today's reporting from Puck News is accurate, Netflix could be the reason why. It seems the streaming service might be looking to offer a bid for the multimedia company, with Zaslav and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos both attending the Crawford–Álvarez fight in Las Vegas, adding fuel to the rumors.

The two bids reportedly differ in what each is after. Skydance is reportedly eyeing the entire company (including the movie studio, cable networks, and streaming services), while Netflix is reportedly focused on the studio and streaming business. In terms of a timeline, don't expect any serious movement in any direction: between the company's worth and debts, WBD looking to finalize a split into two companies this April (more on that below), and questions that would need to be answered on the federal level, it will be a while before WBD's fate is finalized.

Earlier this month, Zaslav shared that he was looking at April for the company to finalize its split into two companies: Warner Bros. and Discovery Global. Here's a breakdown of how the company split would look:

Warner Bros. (previously "Streaming & Studios"): Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max (including international sports offering), Warner Bros. Games, Tours, Retail and Experiences, and studio production facilities in Burbank and Leavesden. David Zaslav, President and CEO of WBD, will serve as President and CEO. The leadership team will include:

Pam Abdy , Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

, Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Priya Aiyar , Chief Legal Officer

, Chief Legal Officer Casey Bloys , Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max

, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Bruce Campbell , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Mike De Luca , Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Channing Dungey , Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group

, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group Robert Gibbs , Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer James Gunn , Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios Lori Locke , Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer)

, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer) JB Perrette , CEO & President of Streaming and Games

, CEO & President of Streaming and Games Peter Safran , Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (reporting to Perrette)

Discovery Global (previously "Global Networks"): Entertainment, sports, and news television brands, including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service, CNN's upcoming streaming service, and Bleacher Report (B/R). Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of WBD, will serve as President and CEO. The leadership team will include:

David Duvall , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Amy Girdwood , Chief People & Culture Officer

, Chief People & Culture Officer Ryan Gould , President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler)

, President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler) Anil Jhingan , Chief Development Officer

, Chief Development Officer Kasia Kieli , President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN

, President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN Fernando Medin , President, International

, President, International Scott Miller , President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler)

, President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler) Fulvia Nicoli , Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler)

, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler) Brian Rauch , Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford)

, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford) Luis Silberwasser , Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports

, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports Mark Thompson , Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide

, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide Sue Underwald , Chief Legal Officer

, Chief Legal Officer Bobby Voltaggio , President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler)

, President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler) Fraser Woodford , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Gerhard Zeiler, President, US, UK & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer

