Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, donald glover, mr. & mrs. smith, prime video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine Series Arrives Feb 2024

With Mr. & Mrs. Smith set to hit Prime Video screens on February 2, 2024, here's a look at Donald Glover & Maya Erskine in action.

Between a global pandemic, two major entertainment industry strikes, and some maneuverings going on behind the scenes with the production, it's been a long & winding road for actor/comedian/musician Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Amazon's Prime Video reboot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In fact, just two months ago, the word came down that the series would shift to a 2024 debut. Now, nearly three years after the project was first announced, Prime Video has confirmed February 2, 2024, will see all eight episodes of Glover & Francesca Sloane's (Atlanta, Fargo) Mr. & Mrs. Smith streaming. Along with the announcement came a gallery of preview images giving viewers a better chance to see Glover's John Smith and Maya Erskine's (PEN15) Jane Smith in action.

In this version of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?

September 2021 brought the news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) had exited the series over a "different creative vision" than Glover's, though the split was described as "amicable" and that the two reportedly still "remain friends." It wouldn't be until April 2022 when we would learn from Glover during an interview with Interview that Erskine had joined the project as his new co-star and that he was "writing the finale now." Stemming from Amazon Studios and co-created by Glover & Showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series is executive produced by Glover, Sloane, and New Regency's Yariv Milchan & Michael Schaefer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!