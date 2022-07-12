Ms. Marvel E06 Preview: Kamala Encounters "Classic Khan Gossip Train"

With the season/series finale of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Adil & Bilall, with a teleplay by Will Dunn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Dunn) hitting screens in less than 24-hours, we have a new preview hot off the presses (yup, really old expression). In the following clip, Kamala looks to make her big reveal to her family… only to learn that the "Khan gossip train" works a lot faster than she does.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel season/series finale:

And for those of you who need a quick refresher, set aside about another two minutes to check out the following "Previously on…" recap featurette:

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the first two episodes currently streaming.