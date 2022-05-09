Ms. Marvel: Kevin Feige Says Kamala's Powers "Specific to The MCU"

With Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight having wrapped up its run, the streamer & studios' attention is shifting to June 8th, when head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel hits our screens. After the release of a new teaser yesterday to honor the one-month mark (which you can check out below), Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is checking in with Empire to discuss one particular aspect of the series that fans have been buzzing about on social media: Kamala Khan's powers. In the comics, Kamala can stretch & morph her body thanks to exposure to the Terrigen Mist. But for the streaming series, purplish cosmic powers (Green Lantern-ish, maybe?) seem to be in play. So what gives?

"We adapt the comics; it's not an exact translation [Kamala] came about in a very specific time within the comic-book continuity. She is now coming into a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things didn't match, Feige explained. "What we will learn about where those powers come from, and how they come about, is specific to the MCU. You will see great comic splash panels in some of our action sequences. If you want big, giant hands and arms, well they're here in spirit, if not in stretchy, plastic-type ways." And Kamala's journey from the streaming service will continue onto the big screen in a big way. "It ['Ms. Marvel'] taps into the future of her story as it connects to her other friends that she will meet in the upcoming film The Marvels. She's interested in knowing, 'Great, does that mean I'm an Asgardian? Did I get hit with gamma rays?' No, it's seemingly none of those things. It goes to her own past and her heritage and lineage," Feige revealed.

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Now here's a look at the newest teaser (with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel premiering on June 8):

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.