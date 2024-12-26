Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Iman Vellani, Marvel Studios, mcu, ms marvel

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Has Some Advice on Revitalizing MCU

Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) offered advice on revitalizing Marvel Studios' MCU, including "making the audience care about their characters."

When it comes to Iman Vellani's return as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, it seems way more a matter of when than if it will happen – at least as far as Vellani and Marvel Studios' Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum are concerned. Considering they're two of the three main people who would need to make that decision (Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige being the third), that's a pretty good sign. But what about the overall future of the MCU? Vellani had some thoughts to share on what could be done to recapture the energy, excitement, and enthusiasm from Marvel Studios' early years.

"I don't know. I don't know if it's about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Because then, like, what's left?" Vellani offered during an interview with The Direct. "You know, I think it's just about making the audience care about their characters. And I think they've established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up," Vellani added, raising an excellent point. Though the entertainment press (us included) is losing its collective s**t over familiar faces like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans returning for the upcoming "Avengers" films, a lot of fans are wondering if fan-servicing is replacing a desire to do right by the fans.

As she mentioned, having recently introduced characters return and team up would be one way to familiarize viewers with newer characters without having to place all of the pressure of success on the shoulders of just one character. "I think, because there are so many new characters people want to like, start shipping people together and be like, 'Oh, seeing Kamala and like the Red Guardian together.' Like imagining all these pair-ups, and I think that would definitely pay off. It'll be like, you know, the next Avengers," Vellani explained.

"But yeah, I mean, I'm speaking as a fan like I'm still there every Thursday night. Like all the Thursday night openings of these movies—they're just like a source of happiness for me. And the commercial success honestly doesn't determine the enjoyment of a film for me," Vellani continued, making the point that those big Thursday night premieres were something that she wouldn't miss and added to the overall vibe. " Like I judge a movie by the feeling it left me with. And yeah, I do want to leave a movie feeling a little lighter and a little happier, and I hope the audience does, too," she added.

