MTG Reporting Jimmy Kimmel Joke to Capitol Police Sweet, Sweet Irony

When it comes to beautifully ironic and disgustingly annoying hypocrisy, there is no one finer than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. When she's not throwing her support behind the January 6th traitors, she's whining about "cancel culture," fighting the accurate portrayal of American history in schools, supporting the banning of books, pushing a theocratic state under her "Jesus," and pretty much looking for any excuse to talk to your manager. So were we surprised that the same person who whines about having her free speech being taken away would get all sorts of butt-hurt over a late-night joke? Nope, and not only was Greene upset… oh no! She pulled out the proven move by "Karens" everywhere- she called the police. In this case, the Capitol Police. We'll get to the irony in a second.

So during Jimmy Kimmel's monologue on his ABC late-night show on Tuesday night, he said, "This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who's nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.' Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?" referring to the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock slap from the Oscars broadcast. Well, Greene took to Twitter to let everyone know that she took that joke as a "threat of violence" and had filed a report with the Capitol Police (see below):

It would appear from Kimmel's response on Twitter that he's not expecting to be arrested any time soon:

Our first wave of irony? Greene is looking for help from the same law enforcement agency she voted against funding back in 2021. In addition, Greene was one of a dozen who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police and other officers who protected the Capitol during the January 6th riot. And thanks to our friends over at CNN, we have the following excerpt from their fine reporting detailing Greene's own issues with inciting violence upon others… even more irony:

Before she ran for Congress in 2020, Greene created a White House petition in January 2019 to impeach the House speaker for "crimes of treason," citing Pelosi's support of so-called sanctuary policies that "are serving illegals and not United States citizens" and because Pelosi did not support Trump's border wall. In one speech, promoting the petition, Greene suggested Pelosi could be executed for treason. "She's a traitor to our country, she's guilty of treason," Greene says in the video, which she posted on Facebook at the time. "She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That's what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it's, uh, it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason." In another Facebook Live broadcast from inside Pelosi's office on February 22, 2019, Greene suggested the House speaker will "suffer death or she'll be in prison" for her "treason." Notably, Greene never mentions a trial. In another broadcast from later that day, she suggested California Rep. Maxine Waters was "just as guilty of treason as Nancy Pelosi."

And here's a look at Kimmel's full monologue from earlier this week: