MTV VMAs: Eminem Opens Big; Taylor Swift, Post Malone Win Big (VIDEO)

Check out Eminem kicking off the MTV VMAs in a big way, and Taylor Swift and Post Malone accepting the "Moon Man" for Best Collaboration.

The year's Megan Thee Stallion-hosted MTV VMAs got things started with some other heavy hitters. First up, Rap icon Eminem brought some twisted nostalgia to the opener, leading an army of lookalikes (ala 2000's VMAs) for a performance of "Houdini" – the lead-off single from his most recent album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). And while Jelly Roll could only be there via pre-recorded footage, that still didn't take away from the emotional impact of "Somebody Save Me." Shortly after, Taylor Swift and Post Malone took the stage to accept the "Moon Man" for Best Collaboration for "Fortnight" (from Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department). Before accepting the award, Swift took a moment to commemorate September 11th and remember the victims of 9/11. "Waking up this morning in NY on Sept. 11, I've just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago, everyone who lost a loved one & everyone that we lost," Swift shared. "And that is the most important thing about today & everything that happens tonight falls behind that."

Kicking off the show for the first time since 2010, the 15-time Grammy winner headed into tonight's show with eight VMA nominations this year, including "Video of the Year," "Best Hip-Hop," and "Song of the Summer." Here's a look at Eminem in action from earlier this evening:

Swift attending tonight's MTV VMAs came after the singer and songwriter set the pop culture and political words ablaze on Tuesday night when she took to Instagram to officially endorse Vice-President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement – signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP pick Sen. JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children.

