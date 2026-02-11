Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, TV | Tagged: my adventures with green lantern

My Adventures with Green Lantern: Greg Eagles Recording for Series

Based on his posts, it seems Greg Eagles (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy) is recording DC Studios' My Adventures with Green Lantern.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are developing this new animated Green Lantern series for Cartoon Network.

Greg Eagles teased his involvement via social media, but his specific character remains a mystery.

The series is set in the same universe as My Adventures with Superman and features a strong creative team.

About a year ago, the news dropped that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation were developing three new animated series: Starfire, Super Powers, and My Adventures with Green Lantern. If that last one sounds familiar, that's because it's set in the same universe as EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring hit animated series My Adventures with Superman, which is gearing up for its third season. Now, we're getting a quick update from veteran actor Greg Eagles, best known for voicing the Grim Reaper in Cartoon Network's Grim & Evil, spinoff The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and a number of guest voice appearances (including 2025's Jellystone!).

Checking in on social media on Thursday, Eagles posted an image of himself in the middle of a recording session. "Great recording session at WB Animation Studios today! Great people. Great project. Great facility!#WBanimation ##cartoonnetwork #greenlantern," was the caption accompanying the image. So, it looks like Eagles will be voicing someone on the series – but who?

My Adventures with Green Lantern follows high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Cruz's life gets even more complicated when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes. Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share back in August regarding My Adventures with Green Lantern and My Adventures with Superman Season 3:

To those few speculating about My Adventures With Green Lantern: it's so much worse than you think. — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) August 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

I mean that if you hate fun, you are gonna have a real bad time. https://t.co/Lq8L9cjkNA — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) August 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In February 2025, Wyatt confirmed on social media that the two series will be set in the same timeline. Regarding animation style/look, Wyatt added, "We are gonna bring as much of the 'Superman' design team to 'Lantern' as we can." Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share:

We're making a new show! Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy @gostephgo! https://t.co/1k11xqCi6v — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We are gonna bring as much of the Superman design team to Lantern as we can! https://t.co/wo1qVLm4Cv — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

My Adventures With Green Lantern is executive-produced by Wyatt and Sam Register, with Stephanie Gonzaga co-executive producing.

