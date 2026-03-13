Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, the boys: vought rising

The Boys: Vought Rising Showrunner Signals Filming Wrap, Offers Thanks

The Boys: Vought Rising Showrunner Paul Grellong announced that filming has wrapped, thanking the team for their hard work and commitment.

Article Summary The Boys: Vought Rising wraps filming on its highly anticipated prequel series, moving into post-production.

Showrunner Paul Grellong praises the cast and crew, giving special thanks to Eric Kripke for his mentorship.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash lead the series, with Ackles sharing excitement and gratitude after filming ends.

Kripke teases costume inspirations and a potential Gen V crossover, offering early insights into the show’s style.

Earlier this week, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Countdown) dropped a heads-up that he was getting ready to wrap filming on Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising. Now, Grellong is making it official: filming on the spinoff prequel to Eric Kripke's The Boys has wrapped, and it's on to post-production. But before that happened, the showrunner took to social media to thank Ackles, Cash, Kripke, and the team behind the streaming series for their hard work and dedication.

"That's a wrap on filming this season of Vought Rising," began the caption to Grellong's post, which included a look at director's chairs for "Clara Vought" and "Soldier Boy" as the image. "I'm so proud and beyond fortunate to make this show alongside the greatest crew I've ever worked with, a brilliant cast led by [Jensen Ackles] and [Aya Cash] that will blow the world away (just you wait), and a wildly gifted team of writers — all with the tireless support of our essential partners at Sony and Amazon."

The showrunner continued, "Big thanks and three cheers to [Eric Kripke], a mentor and friend like no other. Eric, what you brought to this season… to call it 'guidance' would be an understatement. It's the honor of a lifetime to grow the VCU together. Thank you, pal. Could not have done it without you — and wouldn't have wanted to. And now, on to post. I speak for everyone here when I say we're excited to show you what we've made…"

"Finishing out with a bang! It's been an absolute thrill ride. Thanks to the crew and cast and all those that gave so much time and energy to make this happen. You're all a bunch of psychos…and I love you for it," Ackles wrote as the caption to his video post, which you can check out below:

The Boys: Vought Rising – Kripke on Possible Gen V Crossover, Costumes

Near the end of August, Kripke shared some interesting insights regarding a possible second season of Gen V and how he envisioned Ethan Slater's Thomas Godolkin appearing. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Slater's Godolkin University founder is set to appear in the second season of Gen V, featuring flashback scenes set in the early to mid-1960s. With "Vough Rising" Season 1 taking place in the 1950s, Kripke has eyes on an appearance from Thomas Godolkin. "If 'Vought Rising' works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there, lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it," Kripke shared with EW.

As for the looks of the four Supes we've seen so far, Kripke shared the thought process that went into the designs while working with Grellong and costume designer L.J. Shannon. "We got to have this really in-depth conversation of, 'How would they have started?' The first suits that anyone wore were military suits, which are performative and ornamental. So they would emerge from that pretty naturally. If you're a military person, you wanna wear a suit that looks like you're in the Air Force and Navy and Army," Kripke shared.

However, as more and more supes begin entering the private sector, the visuals change. "Things start getting flashier because it's about showmanship. It's less about military discipline and more about consumerism, and then you start to see them evolve that way. It's really fascinating," he added. Of course, none of this would've been possible without the costume work, with Kripke offering Shannon some serious praise for the amazing work. "Once you really can zoom in on those suits, you see that she custom-made every button, she custom-made every single thing that's on that suit. Every button has a different logo per hero," he shared.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon), Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders).

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