My Adventures with Superman, Green Lantern EP Offers Series Updates

My Adventures with Green Lantern and My Adventures with Superman EP Jake Wyatt offered updates (and bad news for those who don't like fun).

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran dropped the news that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were developing three new animated series: Starfire, Super Powers, and My Adventures with Green Lantern. If that last one sounds familiar, that's because it's set in the same universe as EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring animated series My Adventures with Superman, which is currently looking ahead to its third season.

Earlier today, Wyatt offered a quick update on how things were going with "MAWS" and had some bad news for all of the haters out there (but good news for everyone else) with "MAWGL." Regarding MAWS, Wyatt shared that the upcoming season was currently in post-production. As for MAWGL, Wyatt had some tough love for folks who don't like having fun. "To those few speculating about 'My Adventures With Green Lantern:' it's so much worse than you think," Wyatt posted, before adding in a follow-up, "I mean that if you hate fun, you are gonna have a real bad time."

My Adventures with Green Lantern follows high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Cruz's life gets even more complicated when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes. Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share earlier today regarding My Adventures with Green Lantern and My Adventures with Superman Season 3:

In February, Wyatt confirmed on social media that the two series will be set in the same timeline. Regarding animation style/look, Wyatt added, "We are gonna bring as much of the 'Superman' design team to 'Lantern' as we can." Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share:

My Adventures With Green Lantern is executive-produced by Wyatt and Sam Register, with Stephanie Gonzaga co-executive producing.

