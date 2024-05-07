Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2, superman, trailer

My Adventures with Superman S02 Preview: Amanda Waller's Not Happy

Amanda Waller plans on keeping Task Force X a secret in this sneak preview for Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman Season 2.

Article Summary Season 2 of Adult Swim's 'My Adventures with Superman' teases an intense confrontation with Amanda Waller.

New enemies and a Kryptonian invasion threaten the young Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen.

Clark Kent's Superman identity and relationship with Lois grow amidst the chaos of Metropolis.

The show features talent like Jack Quaid, Alice Lee and Ishmael Sahid - and premieres with two episodes on May 25th.

It's not like we needed more reasons to be excited about the second season of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman. But when you throw Lex Luthor, Supergirl, and an impending Kryptonian invasion into the mix, how could we not dial up our excitement? With less than three weeks to go until the epic animated series returns to Cartoon Network's ever-growing late-night programming block, Adult Swim has shared an extended preview filled with a whole lot of teasing goodness. In the clip above, Superman learns more about the horrors going on involving Amanda Waller's Task Force X – including turning people into living weapons. Unfortunately, Waller doesn't plan on letting Superman – or anyone else – leave the facility alive.

Here's a look at an extended preview for the second season of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman – set for a two-episode, one-hour return on May 25th at midnight (and the following day on Max):

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

