Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: MAWS, my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Key Art Poster, Overview Released

Returning to Adult Swim on June 13th, here's the Cyborg Superman-spotlighting poster and overview for My Adventures with Superman Season 3.

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman Season 3 premieres June 13 on Adult Swim’s Toonami, then streams the next day on HBO Max.

Season 3 finds Clark settled as Superman while Lois, Jimmy, and Kara face new pressures, enemies, and shifting bonds.

Jake Wyatt says My Adventures with Superman Season 3 tackles Reign of the Supermen with Cyborg Superman from the start.

Superboy and Lex Luthor play major roles in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, with fear versus hope driving the story.

Earlier today, we learned that the third season of Showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira -starring animated series My Adventures with Superman (MAWS) would debut on Saturday, June 13th at midnight ET/PT, as part of Adult Swim's "Toonami" block (and streaming the next day on HBO Max). In addition, Wyatt had some big updates and reveals to share about what's to come (more on that below). Now, we're getting a look at the official key art post and season overview:

Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El, who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

As for what we can expect, Wyatt had a whole lot to share exclusively with EW earlier today – here are some highlights:

MAWS Season 3 Will Tackle "Reign of the Superman": "We're digesting Reign of the Supermen. We're Cyborg Superman right out the gate," Wyatt shared, with a look at Cyborg Superman, aka Hank Henshaw, released. But fan shouldn't expect an adaptation of the 1993 storyline that saw a number of folks looking to claim the Superman mantle after the Man of Steel died. "It's not gonna be a retread of the comics, but we did make all the writers read the comics," Wyatt shared, adding that it's more about, "What would we do with that premise now? It's less 'Death [of Superman]' and more about, 'What's a Superman?' The fun thing about 'Reign of the Supermen' is that it's all these impostors who have the same power set but different values."

Superboy Is On The Way: "Superboy can't just push Clark's buttons," Wyatt shared about the animated series's take on the character, inspired by the leather-jacket sporting version from the 90s. "So Superboy's been adjusted to be more relevant to all of our characters, and then he is going to embody the tension between hope in the present and fear in the future…. He was the writers' and the artists' favorite character for the season, and we're going to complicate him a bit over the course of it."

Lex Luthor is "A Huge Part" of Season 3's Story: "The future is coming always for all of us, no matter what. Whether you face that with fear or hope or courage, and how, it determines a lot about you," Wyatt noted. "Lex is all fear all the time. He's the character who most embodies that concept in the season, and he's driving it —the action thread, anyway."

"My Adventures with Green Lantern" Update: Jessica Cruz will be making a quick cameo this season, with Wyatt noting that they are in pre-production on the animated series and are waiting for an official green light: "We are just about to ship our first episode to Korea for animation, so it's gonna be a minute," he added. "Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there's a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block. It'll be really clear once we start dropping promos, what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We're not subtle, people."

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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