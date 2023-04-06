My Adventures with Superman Set for Adult Swim Summer Debut: Teaser Debuting this summer, Adult Swim released an official teaser for the Jack Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-voiced My Adventures with Superman.

Well, that didn't take long. Only a little more than a week after we learned that the Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-voiced My Adventures with Superman would be making the move to Cartoon Network's not-so-late-night-anymore programming block, Adult Swim released a teaser for the animated series. Originally announced with a two-season order, the all-new kids and family animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman (Quaid) and Lois Lane (Lee) during their early years together (with Sahid as Jimmy Olsen). Last week, Adult Swim announced that it would begin its programming night at 7 pm beginning May 1st, with "Adventures" set to premiere later this year.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Now, here's a look at an official teaser – with My Adventures with Superman set to hit Adult Swim screens this summer:

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.