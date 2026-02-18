Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my two cars

My Two Cars: Licata/Pera Animated Series Gets Adult Swim Green Light

Adult Swim announced it has given a green light for Dan Licata (Saturday Night Live) and Joe Pera's (Joe Pera Talks With You) My Two Cars.

Article Summary Adult Swim greenlights My Two Cars, a new animated comedy from Dan Licata and Joe Pera.

The series centers on Keith Asshole, who faces daily dilemmas choosing between his PT Cruiser and Mini-Cooper.

Creators Licata and Pera promise a simple yet hilarious premise exploring life’s big—and absurd—questions.

Animation is by Green Street Pictures, renowned for Common Side Effects and Scavengers Reign.

If we're being honest, Adult Swim doesn't have to do too much to sell us on checking out a new animated or live-action series that the late-night programming block has on the horizon. But it definitely helps when the new quarterly-hour animated series stems from the minds of co-creators Dan Licata (Saturday Night Live) and Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You), and that's what we have with My Two Cars. As the title suggests, the upcoming series spotlights the epically cosmic decision-making that comes into play when a man owns… two cars! Imagine you are lucky enough to own both a PT Cruiser and a Mini-Cooper. Your day-to-day life would be insane! But also hard hard. Ohioan Keith Asshole (Licata) does not have to imagine this, and in each episode, he has to make the difficult decision which one to drive.

"It's a simple premise with good characters and great cars. We appreciate Adult Swim allowing us to see such a dumb idea through into an entire season," Licata and Pera shared when the news was first announced. "Few shows (and fewer showrunners) are courageous enough to explore life's biggest questions," added Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. "But Dan and Joe are more than brave enough to confront head-on the perplexity of which car to drive today."

Licata is a comedian and writer who has written for shows such as Saturday Night Live, Joe Pera Talks with You, and Teenage Euthanasia. In 2024, he released his first comedy special, For the Boys, filmed in front of an audience of 15-year-old boys. He has also performed stand-up on Late Night with Seth Meyers and appeared as Serj Lopecia in the movie Rap World.

Pera is a stand-up comedian from Buffalo, NY, best known for his Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You, which The Los Angeles Times referred to as "TV's quietest, most artful comedy." He has performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Conan, as well as on tours across the US and Europe. Other projects include his A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using the Bathroom as an Escape from Macmillan Publishing, a sleep podcast, Drifting Off with Joe Pera, with composer Ryan Dann, as well as a standup special, Slow & Steady.

Adult Swim's My Two Cars is animated by Green Street Pictures, the studio behind the Emmy and Annie Award–nominated Adult Swim series Common Side Effects, as well as the Emmy-nominated Scavengers Reign.

