Posted in: Collectibles, Funko, Loungefly | Tagged: nba, new york knicks

Funko & Loungefly Drop New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions Merch

Funko and Loungefly are cashing in on the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Championship with a bunch of new merchandise

Article Summary Funko and Loungefly launch New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions merch to celebrate the franchise’s historic title run.

Loungefly’s New York Knicks lineup includes mini backpacks and zip-around wallets with team logos, patches, and colors.

Funko adds a Pop! Jalen Brunson figure in his Association Edition jersey for New York Knicks collectors and fans.

A New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions Funko 5-pack features Brunson, Towns, Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart.

Funko and Loungefly have come together to sell New York Knicks fans some new merch tied to their 2026 NBA Championship run. Loungefly has pushed out five new items that are basically variations of backpacks and wallets for you to snag, while Funko has a solo Jalen Brunson figure, along with a five-pack of the starting lineup for the team. If you're into these kinds of things and need to celebrate the team's first championship win in 53 years. We have more details on all of them for you here.

Funko and Loungefly Want You To Celebrate The New York Knicks 2026 NBA Championship With Their Gear

NBA New York Knicks Patch Icons Mini Backpack

Cheer on your favorite team with a game-winning play for your collection! The Loungefly NBA New York Knicks Patch Icons Mini Backpack features chenille and embroidered patches on the front and side pockets of the bag. The Knicks logo appears in a debossed pattern that covers the front zipper pocket and appears as a shiny gold zipper charm, providing easy access to your game-day essentials. Turn the bag around to see the team's logo make an encore appearance on the back. Whether you're watching from home or on the sidelines, this stylish mini backpack has plenty of room to carry your gear while sporting your team spirit. The Loungefly NBA New York Knicks Patch Icons Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

New York Knicks Patch Icons Zip Around Wallet

The Loungefly NBA New York Knicks Patch Icons Zip Around Wallet features embroidered patches on the front and back. The team's name appears in a strip of orange and white, contrasting the wallet's blue background. With four slots for holding cards and a clear slot to hold ID, this game-day-ready accessory has plenty of room to carry your gear while sporting your team spirit.

New York Knicks Logo Mini Backpack

This NBA New York Knicks Logo Mini Backpack has the Knicks' embroidered logo, anchored by a basketball and triangle background with 3D-effect lettering, prominently appears above the front zipped compartment. A blue background carries a debossed motif of another logo, which shows the word "Knicks" running through the center of a basketball. Orange trim adds accent and contrast in team uniform color. Backpack features include shiny silver hardware, adjustable straps, pockets on either side, and embroidered, debossed, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.

Logo Zip Around Wallet

This vegan leather (polyurethane) wallet carries a printed motif of the New York Knicks' primary and secondary logos, set against a blue background. The primary logo, in orange, is anchored by a basketball and triangle background with 3D-effect lettering that draws the eyes upwards. The secondary logo, in orange and blue, shows the word "Knicks" running through the center of a basketball. Wallet zips and snaps closed. Other features include three slots for holding cards, one clear window slot for holding your ID, shiny silver hardware, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining of the secondary team logo set against a black background.

Basketball Logo Mini Backpack

The Knicks' embroidered logo, anchored by a basketball and triangle background with 3D-effect lettering, prominently appears above the front zipped compartment. A pebble vegan leather (polyurethane) material adds texture, recalling the look and feel of a basketball. Blue trim adds contrast and accent in team uniform color. Backpack features include shiny silver hardware, adjustable straps, side pockets, and embroidered, debossed, and printed details.

Pop! Jalen Brunson (Association Edition Jersey)

Recruit POP! Jalen Brunson of the NBA's New York Knicks to your basketball collection! In his Association Edition uniform, this exclusive POP! Jalen Brunson is sure to be a slam dunk on your personal roster. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.4 in (11.2 cm) tall.

Pop! New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions 5-Pack

Score a slam dunk for your collection with the 2026 NBA Champions! This exclusive POP! New York Knicks 5-pack features some of your favorite players with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy! POP! Karl-Anthony Towns, POP! Mikal Bridges, POP! OG Anunoby, POP! Josh Hart, and POP! Jalen Brunson are ready to join you in celebrating this momentous championship win. Recruit them for your team's roster for a limited time only! Vinyl figures are approximately 3.8 to 5 in (9.7 to 12.7 cm) tall. This exclusive collectible features our new authentication packaging. Using micro-optic technology that cannot be duplicated or replicated, these stickers contain unique item codes that can be officially verified through Octane5.

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