Myron Bolitar: David E. Kelley, Harlan Coben, Netflix Team for Series

Harlan Coben's "Myron Bolitar" books are being developed for a series from Coben, David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Netflix.

Article Summary David E. Kelley and Harlan Coben are reportedly teaming up to bring Myron Bolitar series to Netflix.

The first season could likely adapt "Deal Breaker" from Coben's hit book series.

Netflix prioritizes the project under a new deal with Coben covering 14 books.

Executive producers include Kelley and Coben, though Netflix hasn't officially confirmed the move.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley, showrunner of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer based on Michael Connelly's novels, has teamed with Harlan Coben to adapt his "Myron Bolitar" novels as a TV series. The character is a former top basketball player-turned-owner of an agency representing sports stars and celebrities. There have been, as usual, attempts to adapt the novels in the past, including as a feature, with Coben particularly protective of the character as he should be.

In the first book, "Deal Breaker," hotheaded sports agent with a heart of gold, Myron Bolitar, is poised on the edge of the big time. So is Christian Steele, a rookie quarterback and Myron's prized client. But when Christian gets a phone call from a former girlfriend—a woman who everyone, including the police, believes is dead—the deal starts to go sour. Trying to unravel the truth about a family's tragedy, a woman's secret, and a man's lies, Myron is up against the dark side of his business—where image and talent make you rich, but the truth can get you killed. The first season of the TV series will likely adapt that first novel. For all we know, the TV itself might be called Deal Breaker since many series adaptations use the title of the first book, especially when it's already a perfectly good title.

On top of writing the script, Kelley and Coben are executive producing the potential series with David E. Kelley Prods. President Matthew Tinker. Deadline Hollywood reported this – though Netflix has declined to offer a comment on the record since it's early stages in the series' development process. The project is said to have been a priority for Netflix when it renewed its overall deal with Coben in 2022. Netflix now has the rights to 14 Coben books to develop into English-language and foreign-language series as well as films. The 2022 deal added Coben's signature 11-book Myron Bolitar series, as well as the standalone 2021 novella Win, for an adaptation as an ongoing, U.S.-based series.

"Certainly, Myron Bolitar is dear to my heart," Coben shared with Deadline Hollywood in 2022. "I've written 34 books, a third of them involved Myron Bolitar; he is my most prized possession, and I'm really happy now that it's in the Netflix camp so that we can work hard on making it right. It's one of the properties I've probably been a little bit more precious about. It's easier to move a story like The Stranger or Stay Close to another country. Myron being a series character that people read over and over again, takes a little bit more care and has to be in the USA."

