Mythic Quest: Quarantine Preview Finds Our Crew Struggling A Bit

No better time than now for us to check in on how our favorite video game designing team is doing in this age of self-isolating and home lockdown. Well, not quite "now" but on Friday, May 22, the folks behind Apple TV+'s workplace comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet are debuting a new episode written, filmed, and edited in quarantine. Written by series star co-creator and executive producer Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, and executive producer and star David Hornsby, "Mythic Quest: Quarantine" finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results. Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, Craig Mazin, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, and Humphrey Ker also star in the episode, which was produced remotely from multiple locations across the country.

"Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes we've all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that," explained McElhenney. Thankfully, when your parent company is Apple then you're not exactly lacking in the tools to pull off an episode like this: "We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we're living in a time when everyone's got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot, for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ganz (Modern Family, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) also executive produce. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft produce.