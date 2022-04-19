Mythic Quest & F. Murray Abraham Part Ways; Reason Not Disclosed

Last October, fans of Apple TV+'s Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)-starring Mythic Quest were greeted with the good news that the series had been picked up for a third and fourth season. Surprisingly, they learned earlier today that F. Murray Abraham (C.W. Longbottom) won't be a part of those seasons moving forward. TVLine is reporting that the 82-year-old Oscar winner is no longer a member of the cast, with producing studio Lionsgate confirmed to VanityFair.com in a statement: "F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of 'Mythic Quest.' Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

Here's a look back at the announcement video starring McElhenney and Anthony Hopkins when the news of the two-season renewal order first broke:

Executive producer and star McElhenney, executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Mythic Quest returned for a second season on May 7 (and with the special episode "Everlight" released). In the following Apple TV+ official trailer, McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li are not only partners but also a well-oiled machine where they read each other's thoughts, finish each other's sentences, and agree on every creative direction. Sounds great, right? And yet as you're about to see, it's easy to understand why David (David Hornsby) has some grave concerns…

Mythic Quest Season 2 finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. But Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch & Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG production banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.