Mythic Quest Season 4, Spinoff Premiere Dates Announced (IMAGES)

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest Season 4 hits Apple TV+ on January 29th, with spinoff Side Quest on March 26th.

You've waited. You've been patient. And now… the time is at hand! Okay, maybe we're being a bit dramatic – but if you're a fan of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest, then Apple TV+ has some great news for you. The eagerly-awaited fourth season will debut with two episodes on Wednesday, January 29th – followed by one new episode dropping weekly through Wednesday, March 26. But just when you think that you'll be out of Mythic Quest goodness on March 26th, the streamer will also drop all four episodes of the spinoff anthology series Side Quest (originally titled "Mere Mortals") that same day. Here's a look at what viewers can expect, along with preview images for both:

Rob McElhenney, Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin will be back for the fourth season of the franchise series – as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work-life balance.

Expanding on the universe created by the main series, Side Quest looks to explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game. in an anthology format. The four-episode anthology series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant, and more.

With both series produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft, Mythic Quest is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. In addition, Side Quest is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Rob McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Day, Frenkel, Rotenberg, Boykin, Todd Biermann, and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

