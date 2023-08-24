Posted in: CW, Trailer, TV | Tagged: kennedy mcmann, Larry Teng, nancy drew, the cw

Nancy Drew EP Blasts How New CW Brass Handled Series End: "They Suck"

Nancy Drew EP/Director Larry Teng called out The CW's new leadership for the "plain f***ing disrespect" in its handling of the cancellation.

When Nexstar Media Group officially took controlling ownership of The CW, the writing was very quickly on the wall that this "new" network was going to be like the network that used to be the home of the "Arrowverse," Supernatural, Gossip Girl, and a ton of other pop culture-influencing series. For Nexstar, it was about spending less on scripted with an eye on sports and reality programming. Those rumblings became a harsh reality when the news hit in October 2022 that the Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew would be joining The Flash and Riverdale, with all three series ending their respective runs during the 2022-2023 programming season. Now, with the series finale having aired this week, series director & executive producer Larry Teng is letting the "Drewds" and "Drew Crew" members out there know about the "plain fucking disrespect" that the network's new ownership showed the creative team & CBS Studios.

Over the course of several tweets, we learn that Teng & the team weren't informed that the series wasn't returning until "we were in prep on Episode 410" (of a 13-episode season) and "at that point in the season, there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale." To make matters worse, Teng added that the studio only learned the news after it called The CW to get an update.

"What a fucking shitty way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib," Teng begins the ending of his post. "No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit." Teng added, "Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance e and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain fucking disrespect. I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that."

Kennedy was in line to shoot THE GOOD LAWYER. And like any good agent would do, Kennedy's rep asked our Studio what our future schedule for NANCY DREW was going to look like. Our Studio wanted to try and make it work for Kennedy so she could do both.

And so CBS Studios made a call to The CW. Right around the time we were in prep on Episode 410. And asked the president of the new CW when we would find out about a pickup so we could make scheduling decisions. And it was then, he said to us "Oh, we're not picking you up…"

"… the show is too expensive." Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale.

What a fucking shitty way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib.

No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit…

Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance e and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain fucking disrespect. I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew.

