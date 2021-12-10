Nancy Drew Season 3 E09 Preview: Frozen Hearts Killer Case Thawing?

So there are a few big things you need to know about tonight's episode of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew. The first thing is pretty obvious for everyone who's looked at a calendar. Yup, we're heading into a midseason break so you can expect the already-high intensity levels to get dialed up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving eleven. We also have Nancy (McMann) and Agent Park (John Harlan Kim) inching closer to the truth behind the Frozen Hearts Killer, but we think it's safe to say that there might be some pretty dangerous roadblocks along the way (to put it mildly). But possibly the coolest part of "The Voices in the Frost" (written by Katherine DiSavino) is going on behind the camera, with Scott Wolf pulling double duty as actor and director- all of that and more await you in the following preview images, overview, and promo:

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 9 "The Voices in the Frost": SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Nick (Tunji Kasim), George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) unravel the truth behind a college student's mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace (Alex Saxon) from working with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) as they grow closer and investigate the hidden origin of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Also starring Riley Smith and Scott Wolf. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 3×09 Promo "The Voices In The Frost" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTNJG9N-CCw)

And here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the third season of The CW's Nancy Drew:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew Season 3 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NQtwUqkHCo)

Season three begins one week after the season two finale when we saw Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) mystical relative Temperance Hudson return to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. Nancy's hopes of leaving her hometown for college will be derailed by this mysterious nemesis, and her fate will become entwined with that of her greatest foe yet. While contending with the escalating supernatural threat from her season-long adversary, our legendary teen detective investigates a series of grisly murders that seem to be sending a message to Nancy herself. Is she being stalked by a human serial killer? Or does the murderer originate from beyond the earthly realm? And how are the killings connected to the Hudson bloodline that Temperance and Nancy both share?

On the trail of the ongoing case, the Drew Crew will team up with Nancy while also grappling with their own challenges: Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), a former mechanic turned local businessman, must navigate his burgeoning romance with George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose paranormally shortened lifespan means she only has ten years left to live. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), having tragically parted with her ghostly soulmate, becomes drawn into the long-lost practices of her occultist ancestors. Ace (Alex Saxon), on a path to figure out his calling in life, realizes that he may have feelings for Nancy – and that he may not be the only person competing for her affection.

At the same time, Nancy's biological father, former billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), and her adoptive father, attorney Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), begin to find a way forward with Nancy as a family, now that she has publicly acknowledged her parentage and vowed to rectify the criminal legacy of the Hudsons. Putting aside their previous conflicts, the two dads work to support Nancy's headstrong independence and keep her out of harm's way as best they can. Carson will spark a romance that evolves him both personally and professionally, and Ryan will find himself tempted by his previous life as the morally compromised scion to an empire.

This season's adventures will bring Nancy and her friends' standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.