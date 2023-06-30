Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nancy drew, preview, season 4, the cw

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6 Images, Episode 8 Overview Released

Check out this updated look at what ahead with the final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew - images, overviews, and more.

With the weekend about to get a kick into high gear, we thought we start things off on a positive note for fans of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew. So with that in mind, if you check out our updated rundown of what's ahead for the fourth & final season (wow, already nearing the halfway point), then you'll find new preview images for S04E06 "The Web of Yesterdays" (directed by Larry Teng and written by Alex Taub & Tiffany Patterson) as well as a very interesting overview for S04E08 "The Crooked Bannister" (directed by Teng, with the teleplay by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette and the story by Sara Pearce) – check it all out below:

Nancy Drew Season 4: What You Need to Know About the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6 "The Web of Yesterdays": NANCY IS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAREER DAY AT THE HIGH SCHOOL – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to identify a creature. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Lastly, Tristan (guest star Henrique Zaga, Teen Wolf) ends up stealing Nancy's thunder during Career Day at the high school. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Tiffany Patterson.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 7 "The Reaping of Hollow Oak": JADE BEGINS TO GROW SUSPICIOUS OF NICK – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) each show up at Nick's (Tunji Kasim) loft interrupting his brunch date with Jade (guest star Arianna Ngnomire). Their behavior leads Jade to wonder if Nick might be up to something shady. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and George (Leah Lewis) help Bess (Maddison Jaizani) prep for her statement. Adrian Diepold directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Hayley Munoz.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 8 "The Crooked Bannister": SWITCHED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) sends a group text to the Drew Crew asking them to meet her at The Claw ASAP. Meanwhile, Ace's (Alex Saxon) dad tries to get him to open up about Nancy. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes plans with Nancy to mark the one-year anniversary of losing her mom. Larry Teng directed the episode, with teleplay by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette and story by Sara Pearce.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

