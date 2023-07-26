Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: , , , ,

Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews & Preview Images Released

With a new episode tonight, we have updated overviews & preview images for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew Season 4, Eps. 9-11.

Published
by
|
Comments

With a new episode set to hit our screens later tonight, today seemed like a great day to pass along some major updates to our preview rundown on how the final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew is shaping up. For this go-around, we have overview & preview images for "The Memory of the Stolen Soul," "The Battle of Lives Foregone," and "The Sinner's Sacrifice" – which means that there are only two remaining episodes after that. But there's time to be sad (not yet, at least) – not when there are still a ton of truths for Nancy & the "Drew Crew" to uncover before the credits roll one last time.

nancy drew
Image: The CW

Nancy Drew Season 4: A Preview of the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 9 "The Memory of the Stolen Soul": ROBIN GIVENS ("RIVERDALE") DIRECTS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew prepare to battle a Sin Eater. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Lisa Bao & Tiffany Patterson.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews &#038; Preview Images Released
"The Memory of the Stolen Soul" — Image Number: NCD409a_0204r — Pictured (L-R) : Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew — Photo Credit: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews &#038; Preview Images Released
"The Memory of the Stolen Soul" — Image Number: NCD409b_0222r — Pictured (L-R) : Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, and Leah Lewis as Georgie Fan — Photo Credit: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10 "The Battle of Lives Foregone": FAMILY – Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Lauriel Harte Marger & Hayley Munoz.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews &#038; Preview Images Released
"The Battle of Lives Foregone" — Image Number: NCD410a_0071r — Pictured (L-R) : Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew and Scott Wolf as Carson Drew — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews &#038; Preview Images Released
"The Battle of Lives Foregone" — Image Number: NCD410a_0369r — Pictured (L-R) : Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, and Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews &#038; Preview Images Released
"The Battle of Lives Foregone" — Image Number: NCD410b_0349r — Pictured (L-R) : Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, and Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews &#038; Preview Images Released
"The Battle of Lives Foregone" — Image Number: NCD643a_0014r — Pictured (L-R) : Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, and Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew
"The Battle of Lives Foregone" — Image Number: NCD410a_0014r — Pictured (L-R) : Leah Lewis as George Fan, Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, and Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 11 "The Sinner's Sacrifice": Ryan (Riley Smith) shows up just in the nick of time to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) is thrown by a statement George (Leah Lewis) makes. Lastly, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) is left feeling concerned after speaking with Ace (Alex Saxon). Melinda Hsu Taylor directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Leilani Terrell.

Nancy Drew
"The Sinner's Sacrifice" — Image Number: NCD411_0128r_v1 — Pictured (L-R) : Erica Cerra as D.A. Jean Rosario and Scott Wolf as Carson Drew — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew
"The Sinner's Sacrifice" — Image Number: NCD411_0179r_v1 — Pictured (L-R) : Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew
"The Sinner's Sacrifice" — Image Number: NCD411_0340r_v1 — Pictured (L-R) : Kennedy McMann — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew
"The Sinner's Sacrifice" — Image Number: NCD411_0376r — Pictured (L-R) : Alex Saxon as Ace — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nancy Drew
"The Sinner's Sacrifice" — Image Number: NCD411_0384r_v1 — Pictured (L-R) : Alex Saxon as Ace — Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Kennedy McMann Addresses Fans Pre-SAG-AFTRA Strike

In the following series of tweets, McMann explains that the strike means that she won't be able to join the Nancy Drew fans on social media to promote the event or engage during an episode. But she wants everyone to know how much she is going to miss them and how she will still be "lurking" online to see what they have to say.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.