Nancy Drew Season 4 Eps. 9-11 Overviews & Preview Images Released

With a new episode tonight, we have updated overviews & preview images for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew Season 4, Eps. 9-11.

With a new episode set to hit our screens later tonight, today seemed like a great day to pass along some major updates to our preview rundown on how the final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew is shaping up. For this go-around, we have overview & preview images for "The Memory of the Stolen Soul," "The Battle of Lives Foregone," and "The Sinner's Sacrifice" – which means that there are only two remaining episodes after that. But there's time to be sad (not yet, at least) – not when there are still a ton of truths for Nancy & the "Drew Crew" to uncover before the credits roll one last time.

Nancy Drew Season 4: A Preview of the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 9 "The Memory of the Stolen Soul": ROBIN GIVENS ("RIVERDALE") DIRECTS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew prepare to battle a Sin Eater. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Lisa Bao & Tiffany Patterson.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10 "The Battle of Lives Foregone": FAMILY – Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Lauriel Harte Marger & Hayley Munoz.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 11 "The Sinner's Sacrifice": Ryan (Riley Smith) shows up just in the nick of time to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) is thrown by a statement George (Leah Lewis) makes. Lastly, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) is left feeling concerned after speaking with Ace (Alex Saxon). Melinda Hsu Taylor directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Leilani Terrell.

Kennedy McMann Addresses Fans Pre-SAG-AFTRA Strike

In the following series of tweets, McMann explains that the strike means that she won't be able to join the Nancy Drew fans on social media to promote the event or engage during an episode. But she wants everyone to know how much she is going to miss them and how she will still be "lurking" online to see what they have to say.

welp…we actors are on strike. as strike rules mandate, I won't be contributing to any promo of my projects, which means I won't be here sharing in the madness with you all & egging you on or engaging in talk about the show until we see the other side of this strike (1/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I can't tell you how terribly I'll miss you & this community for the time being…but I will be lurking! and I will be watching you all spiral and I WILL be laughing (affectionate) (2/?) — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

we'll talk soon. don't fret. ride the wave. love you forever x — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

