Naomi Season 1 Episode 8 Preview: Time for Dee & Zumbado to Throw Down

After a week off, Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship's Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi returns this week after an emotional gut-punch of an episode that definitely has us looking at Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) differently… assuming what we're being shown is true, of course. And let's not forget the layers of reveals that Naomi learned about herself, like how even among a group of special people there is a uniqueness to her power. This week, our hero needs to take special care protecting her identity when some information surfaces, while Zumbado and Dee (Alexander Wraith) aren't exactly seeing eye-to-eye on Naomi's training. Meanwhile, Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) have a 20th wedding anniversary to celebrate… and some serious decisions about the future to make. And that's just part of what you can expect this week, as you're about to see in the following images from this week's episode "Fellowship of the Disc" as well from behind the scenes of filming, followed by the official overview and promo for this weeks chapter of The CW's Naomi:

Naomi Season 1 Episode 8 "Fellowship of the Disc": AT ODDS – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must take special care to protect her identity after Jacob (Aidan Gemme) shares obscure information with her and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones). Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) celebrate their 20th Wedding Anniversary while also giving serious consideration to their future and how best to protect Naomi. Meanwhile, Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) disagree on how Naomi should be trained for a larger, very imminent threat. Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) choose the comic bookstore for their class volunteer project, but Lourdes (Camila Moreno) finds their presence to be more of an intrusion into her private life. Gussie Roc wrote the episode directed by DeMane Davis.

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.