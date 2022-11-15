National Treasure: Edge of History Gets New Disney+ Series Poster

As the holidays loom closer, Disney+ released the poster for their latest legacy sequel series in National Treasure: Edge of History. Featured are Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) and Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones) up top over the four of Jess' allies in Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues), the torch-bearing Liam Saduksy (Jake Austin Walker), Oren Bradley (Antonio Cipriano) and Tasha Rivers (Zuri Reed). The streamer's tweet read, "The treasure awaits. National Treasure: Edge of History, an Original series, is streaming on December 14th only on #DisneyPlus. #NationalTreasureSeries."

National Treasure: Edge of History Synopsis & Film Holdovers

In the series, "Jess is a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure." In her way is Billie, a badass billionaire treasure hunter and black-market antiquities expert that lives by her code. Joining them on the series based on the Nicolas Cage-starred film franchise are holdovers Justin Bartha (Riley Poole) and Harvey Keitel (Agent Peter Sadusky), reprising their roles.

There's no word on whether Cage or Diane Kruger (Dr. Abigail Chase) will make an appearance in the Disney+ series. There are hopes for a third film to follow up the 2004 original and its 2007 sequel, The Book of Secrets, pending script approval from Cage, according to franchise executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Cage played Benjamin Franklin Gates, who searched for a map located on the Declaration of Independence in the first film and attempted to clear his family name in the second.

Joining Bruckheimer to EP the Disney+ series are director Jon Turteltaub and writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Also serving as EPs are Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and series writer Rick Murragui. National Treasure: Edge of History set a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on December 14th.