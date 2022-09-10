National Treasure: Edge of History Key Art Spotlights Jess Valenzuela

Disney revealed the first character poster for National Treasure: Edge of History, the Disney+ spinoff series based on the film franchise starring Nicolas Cage. And it would only make sense that it would focus on lead Lisette Olivera's Jess Valenzuela. The streamer's Twitter account released the poster with the caption, "Welcome to the treasure hunt, Jess. Keep your eyes peeled: #NationalTreasureSeries is coming soon to #DisneyPlus" during the Friday evening session of the D23 Expo.

Jess is a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Joining her on this journey are Lydon Smith (FBI Agent Ross), Zuri Reed (Tasha), Jake Austin Walker (Liam), Antonio Cipriano (Oren), Jordan Rodrigues (Ethan), and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Billie, a badass billionaire treasure hunter and black market antiquities expert that lives by her own code. Ushering in the new cast will be returning favorites Justin Bartha (Riley Poole) and Harvey Keitel (Agent Peter Sadusky), who reprise their roles from the films in a guest capacity.

National Treasure: What About Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger?

While the Edge of History remains hopeful to see Cage return to reprise his role as Benjamin Franklin Gates, there is a third film in development, according to the film's executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who says the script is waiting for the star's approval. Co-star Diane Kruger (Dr. Abigail Chase) also expressed interest in returning for the untitled third film despite her initial doubts about Disney's lack of correspondence. There's no word if she'll appear in the Disney+ series.

Production Details

Bruckheimer will also serve as EP for the Disney+ series alongside franchise director Jon Turteltaub and writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Also serving as EPs are Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and series writer Rick Murragui. National Treasure: Edge of History is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 14th.