National Treasure 3: Jerry Bruckheimer Waiting on Star Nicolas Cage

The National Treasure franchise is ready to go on in one form or another, whether star Nicolas Cage is ready with the upcoming Disney+ spinoff series Edge of History continuing its legacy with a new cast. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is warming up the actor's seat, telling Comicbook.com, "We're working on the script right now. Hopefully, [Cage] likes it, but it's really good. So I think we'll get it to him shortly."

Cage originally starred in the 2004 original along with its 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian, amateur cryptographer, and treasure hunter. During the events of the first film, Ben, along with Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Dr. Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), go off to try to steal the Declaration of Independence, which contains a coded and unseen map that points to a secret location for a treasure. Book of Secrets has Ben following a clue from John Wilkes Boothe and trying to clear his ancestor's name, having been accused of being linked to Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

The Disney+ series features a new protagonist Jess Morales (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Franchise director Jon Turteltaub and writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley) are also executive producers alongside Bruckheimer. All remain hopeful that Cage is interested in returning to the series in addition to the new film, as the actor revealed in a past interview with GQ. National Treasure: Edge of History will also feature the returns (in a guest capacity) of Bartha's Riley and Harvey Keitel's Peter Sadusky, who was also featured in both films. The series, which also stars Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, premieres in 2023.