NCIS/NCIS: Origins Crossover Event Preview: Mark Harmon Returns & More

Mark Harmon returns tonight! Here's our preview for NCIS: Origins S02E05: "Funny How Time Slips Away" and NCIS S23E05: "Now and Then."

Article Summary Mark Harmon makes a special return as Gibbs for the NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover event tonight.

The two-hour crossover spans 30 years and features timeslot swaps for NCIS and NCIS: Origins on CBS.

Origins episode follows young Gibbs in the ‘90s investigating a mysterious death that echoes decades later.

The present-day NCIS team reopens the old case, with major twists and ties to the original investigation.

Did you really think we would pass on covering a huge event like tonight's NCIS/NCIS: Origins crossover? How huge of an event are we talking? An event so huge that it spans over 30 years and flips the two shows' timeslots. That's right, NCIS: Origins kicks off at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by NCIS at 9 pm ET/PT. S02E05: "Funny How Time Slips Away" finds younger Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the team investigating the small-town death of a naval officer in the '90s – a case that's unexpectedly reopened in the present day in S23E05: "Now and Then." Mark Harmon will make a special guest appearance as Leroy Jethro Gibbs during "Origins.

"Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude," shared co-showrunners and EPs David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. "We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today. Well, on Nov. 11, we're so excited to announce that Mark Harmon will return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the 'Origins' hour of the NCIS crossover event. We don't want to give too much away, but let's just say Gibbs is no longer alone," Harmon added, "I'm very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on 'Origins.' They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters' backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it." Here are the official overviews, image galleries, trailer (above), and sneak peeks for both of tonight's chapters:

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 5 "Funny How Time Slips Away" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 5: "Funny How Time Slips Away" – When a naval officer mysteriously dies in the '90s, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the team travel to the small dust-blown town of Serenity, Calif., where they encounter secret-harboring residents, an uncooperative sheriff and an investigation that will reverberate for decades, on the first part of the NCIS crossover event. Mark Harmon returns to the role of Gibbs in a special guest appearance. Story by Gina Lucita Monreal & David J. North and teleplay by David J. North & Brendan Fehily, with Niels Arden Oplev directing.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes, and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series stars Austin Stowell (Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). David J. North, Gina Lucita Monreal, Mark Harmon, and Sean Harmon serve as executive producers.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 5: "Now and Then" Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 5: "Now and Then" – A prison break by an inmate who had just three weeks left on a sentence compels the team to reopen the case of a naval officer's death that was originally investigated by Gibbs and Franks in the '90s, and enlist the help of retired special agent Vera Strickland (Roma Maffia). Also, the team has different views on what to include in a special Navy time capsule, on the thrilling conclusion to the decades-spanning crossover event. Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez.

CBS's NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance, an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario and stemming from Belisarius Productions, in association with CBS Studios, the series stars Sean Murray (Special Agent Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nickolas "Nick" Torres), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), and Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight), with Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance) and Gary Cole (NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker). Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, Christopher J. Waild, Mark R. Schilz, and Donald P. Bellisario serve as executive producers.

