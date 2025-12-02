Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney Preview: NCIS Night Returns Tonight!

Here are NCIS S23E07: "God Only Knows," NCIS: Origins S02E07: "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" & NCIS: Sydney S03E07: "Gold Digger" previews.

After taking a week off for the holidays, CBS's "NCIS" universe comes storming back in a big way tonight with three new episodes. To ensure you have everything you need for tonight's big return, we have a pretty impressive preview rundown (if we do say so ourselves) waiting for you below. We're talking official episode/series overviews, image galleries, trailers, and sneak peeks at NCIS S23E07: "God Only Knows," NCIS: Origins S02E07: "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," and NCIS: Sydney S03E07: "Gold Digger."

NCIS S23E07, NCIS: Origins S02E07 & NCIS: Sydney S03E07 Previews

NCIS Season 23 Episode 7: "God Only Knows" – A kidnapped teen leads the team to a Navy SEAL who survived captivity by the Taliban but may have committed murder after returning home. Also, Jimmy finally shares his findings about the mysterious death of Parker's mother with his boss. Written by Andrew Bartels and directed by Lee Friedlander.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 7: "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" – The team investigates the murder of a Marine who had recently been handpicked for a classified mission. Also, Wheeler's personal life is upended, Lala is thrown by unexpected news from Vera, and Gibbs and Diane double-date with Randy and his wife. Story by Corinne Marrinan & Jonny Gomez, with the teleplay from Corinne Marrinan & Jonny Gomez and Gina Lucita Monreal. Directed by Jann Turner.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 7: "Gold Digger" – When a U.S. naval officer is arrested for murder while trying to destroy a treasure map, the team must navigate jurisdictional politics to uncover the truth while racing to find the fabled "Yamashita's Gold." Written by James Cripps & Julia Moriarty and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

