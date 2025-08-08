Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Glenn Howerton Clears Up Ongo Goblogian Confusion

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton cleared up something folks have been getting wrong about Danny DeVito's Ongo Goblogian.

If you're a fan of FXX's Rob Mac, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia like we are, then you know how special this week is (more on that below). To commemorate the special occasion (give us a second, we have a recap below), we were even treated to a new episode this week that served as a pseudo-sequel/follow-up to 2005's S01E03: "Underage Drinking: A National Concern." It's also a good week for Howerton to do a little corrective "housecleaning" regarding a mistake that's been made ever since S11E04: "Dee Made a Smut Film" (directed by Todd Biermann and written by Eric Ledgin) aired in January 2016.

During an episode examining the whole business behind what is and isn't art, Mac (Mac) and Frank (DeVito) devise a plan to sell Charlie's (Day) doodles as modern art (for a hefty price). It's a great episode that could never be done justice with a written summary, especially DeVito's Frank taking on the role of "art expert" Ongo Goblogian. Except, it seems that "Ongo Goblogian" has taken on an almost urban legend-like incorrect spelling over the years as "Ongo Gablogian." Well, Howerton is here to set the record straight:

On August 4, 2005, FX aired "The Gang Gets Racist," from director John Fortenberry and writers Day and (then) Rob McElhenney. Twenty years later, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is tearing through its 17th season, breaking records while keeping the laughs going as it heads into an 18th season. The milestone wasn't lost on series creator Mac, who took to social media to share how some things haven't changed about The Gang (pre-DeVito, who joined the cast during the second season), even after a two-decade run:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards ceremony in 2024, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

