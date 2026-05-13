Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Rogue One Bodhi Rook TVC Figure

Hasbro has revealed some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures including Bodhi Rook from Rogue One

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bodhi Rook figure inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure features a photoreal head sculpt, premium articulation, and screen-accurate design.

Bodhi Rook includes a blaster, removable goggles, and a backpack with extendable cord for dynamic Rogue One posing.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Bodhi Rook TVC figure now for $19.99 on Hasbro Pulse ahead of September 2026.

Bodhi Rook may not have arrived in the Star Wars universe with the same legendary status as Jedi or bounty hunters. However, the former Imperial pilot would quickly become one of the most important heroes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Played by Riz Ahmed, Bodhi starts his journey as a cargo pilot for the Empire, but goes on to risk everything and defect after discovering the Death Star project. Now, Hasbro is bringing Bohdi to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a brand-new release. This infamous Imperial defector is now ready to join the cause against the Empire with a fun new figure. Coming in at 3.75" tall, this Rogue One figure features a photo-real head sculpt, blaster, goggles, and a backpack to help extend the signal. Pre-orders for this new Rogue One figure are already live for $19.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a September 2026 release.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – The Vintage Collection Bodhi Rook

"Bodhi Rook is one of the unlikely heroes who banded together on a mission to steal the Death Star plans in the critically acclaimed film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with this Bodhi Rook action figure from The Vintage Collection. TVC's figures feature premium detail and design across product, deco, and packaging that fans have come to know and love."

This 3.75-inch-scale (9.5 cm) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – a great addition to your prequel timeline collection.

The Vintage Collection adds a highly articulated Bodhi Rook to the line, featuring photoreal design and sculpt.

Pose out Bodhi Rook with the included rifle accessory and backpack accessory with straps that can be fitted over his shoulders and a cord that can be unwound for posing.

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