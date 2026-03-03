Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney Returns Tonight with S03E09: "South of Nowhere" (PREVIEW)

CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney returns tonight, and we have a preview for Season 3 Episode 9: "South of Nowhere."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney returns tonight with S03E09, sending the team to an Antarctica research base for a tense murder case

The squad races against time to solve the crime and escape before being trapped in darkness for six months

Preview for S03E10: Mackey leads a secret mission as the team hunts for a missing boss’s son and investigates a murder

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance lead the international crime-fighting team in the high-stakes new episodes

CBS's "NCIS" universe is back in a very big way tonight, and that includes the return of Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney. In S03E09: "South of Nowhere," the pressure is even higher than usual to solve a murder. That's because the crime went down at a research facility in Antarctica, and if they can't make it back on the plane in time, they'll spend the next six months getting to know each other really well. In addition, we have an early look at what's ahead with March 10th's S03E10: "Van Life" – and all of that is waiting for you below:

NCIS: Sydney S03E09: "South of Nowhere" & S03E10: Van Life" Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 9: "South of Nowhere" – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on the eve of polar night – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months. Written by Josh Sambono & Morgan O'Neill and directed by Kriv Stenders.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 10: "South of Nowhere" – Mackey is enlisted to run a secret solo investigation into the disappearance of her boss's son and his girlfriend. But when a van turns up with the girlfriend's body inside, it's all hands on deck to locate the boss's son, who is either in grave danger or a killer. Written by Steven McGregor, Michael Miller, James Cripps, and Morgan O'Neill, and directed by Kriv Stenders.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!