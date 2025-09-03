Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: Tony & Ziva

NCIS: Tony & Ziva 3-Episode Premiere Preview: Images, Overviews & More

Set for a three-episode premiere this Thursday, here's a look at Paramount+ Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly- starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Official overviews and episode details revealed for "No Country Is Safe", "No Friend of Mine", and "Cover Story"

The story follows Tony and Ziva as they race across Europe after a cyber-attack targets their family

Series reunites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, with new images released and fresh plot twists teased

With Paramount+ and showrunner John McNamara's Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly– starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva set for a three-episode premiere this Thursday (U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan), we have a special look at what will be hitting your screens in less than 24 hours. Along with the official overviews for S01E01: "No Country Is Safe," S01E02: "No Friend of Mine," and S01E03: "Cover Story," we also have the official image galleries for each chapter, along with an overview of the series, a look back at Tony (Weatherly) and Ziva's (de Pablo) relationship timeline, and much more!

NCIS: Tomy & Ziva Season 1 Episodes 1-3 Preview

NCIS: Tomy & Ziva Season 1 Episode 1: "No Country Is Safe" – Their family now in danger, Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) must find who is behind a nefarious cyber-attack. Directed by Mairzee Almas and written by John McNamara.

NCIS: Tomy & Ziva Season 1 Episode 2: "No Friend of Mine" – Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) track down the elusive hacker, only to join forces when Interpol closes in. Directed by Mairzee Almas and written by Mike Moore.

NCIS: Tomy & Ziva Season 1 Episode 3: "Cover Story" – Unsure who to trust and framed for a terrorist bombing, Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) go off the grid. Directed by Valerie Weiss and written by Shelley Meals.

The streaming series picks up after Ziva's (de Pablo) supposed death when Tony (Weatherly) left the team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with the team before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali (Gie), together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after. Joining de Pablo, Weatherly, and Gie are Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Terence Maynard, and James D'Arcy.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva features John McNamara as showrunner. McNamara, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas executive produce the series.

