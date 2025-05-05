Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: Tony & Ziva

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Set for Fall: First Look Trailer, Images Released

Set to hit Paramount+ this fall, check out the first look trailer for Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly-starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Beginning this fall, the "NCIS" universe shines a spotlight on two beloved characters and the next chapter in their lives. Earlier today, Paramount+ rolled out a first-look trailer for the 10-episode Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, and Isla Gie-starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The streaming series picks up after Ziva's (de Pablo) supposed death when Tony (Weatherly) left the team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with the team before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali (Gie), together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after. Joining de Pablo, Weatherly, and Gie are Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Terence Maynard, and James D'Arcy. You can check ou the trailer above, and the latest rundown of preview images below:

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva features John McNamara as showrunner. McNamara, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas executive produce the series.

