Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, TV | Tagged: american gods, anansi boys, good omens, neil gaiman, The Sandman

Neil Gaiman Believing In "Actual Literal Magic" Just Made Our Week

Neil Gaiman (Good Omens 2, The Sandman) making the case for believing in "actual literal magic" just became this week's words of inspiration.

When it comes to Neil Gaiman, you never quite run out of things to write about when it comes to the bestselling author, showrunner & all-around pop culture icon. But lately, our coverage has mostly centered around topics like Prime Video's Good Omens 2 & Netflix's The Sandman, Gaiman's views on important social issues (like the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes), or his willingness to throw himself into the treacherous waters of social media to cut through the misinformation and get the facts out to the fans. But for this go-around, we were treated to a brief "eye of the storm" moment when his Tumblr account offered us another wonderfully inspiring reminder about the best part of covering Gaiman – his writing. And it began with a fan's comment: "Some of your books make it seems like you believe in actual literal magic, do you?"

"I can write down a few words and make people thousands of miles away, whom I have never met and will never meet, laugh tears of joy and cry tears of true sorrow for people who do not exist and have never existed and never will exist. If that isn't actual literal magic I don't know what is," Gaiman wrote in response, leaving us a bit speechless and more than a bit teary-eyed. Here's a look at Gaiman's original post offering his response:

Neil Gaiman on Good Omens 2, The Sandman Season 2

Earlier this month, Gaiman took to his Tumblr account to address the future of Amazon's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens as well as confirm the status of production on Netflix's Tom Sturridge-starring The Sandman before production was shuttered due to the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.

"Good Omens 3" Will See the Light of Day – On the Screen or On the Page: "As we were heading into Season 2, we planned everything so that we could go smoothly into making Season 3. Amazon wouldn't commission two seasons, we would have to bring out the audience for Season 2, but everything was planned and set. One reason for shooting in Bathgate instead of London was the relative cheapness of being able to keep our set up between seasons," Gaiman shared when asked about the plans for Good Omens 3 – before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. Now? "The strikes have upended that plan a little. At best, they may delay it; at worst, it's possible that we won't get the viewing figures or something, and it might not happen at all." But if that "Worst Case Scenario" that Gaiman referenced at the end there does happen, Gaiman already has a backup plan: "If that became a thing, I'd definitely write the book."

How Far Into Season 2 Filming Was "The Sandman" Before Hitting the Pause Button? A little more than a month after we checked in with a theory that we had about the second "season" of EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's The Sandman, Gaiman clarified just how far into filming the Netflix series was before production was shut down. "We shot two weeks, and then production halted, and will restart (I hope) after the strikes," Gaiman revealed – with that "I hope" at the end of his response making us feel a bit uneasy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!