Netflix Co-CEO Defends Dave Chappelle, Tony Hinchcliffe Specials

Having faced pushback over Dave Chappelle and Tony Hinchcliffe, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended the policy regarding stand-up comedy.

When it comes to Netflix, the streaming service isn't lacking in folks willing to argue that it either ushered in a bold new era of evolution within the entertainment industry or dragged the industry into a dark time in which art is spoken about in terms of "content" ruled by what the analytics say. When it comes to Netflix being a home for stand-up comedy, the debate becomes much more complicated. Some see the streaming service as being a champion of free speech when it comes to stand-up specials, offering a safe haven for comedians to be able to ply their trade in a safe environment. Others see the streaming service as being more concerned about the bottom line and less about the groups that some of these comedians are insulting. It's a topic that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed in the past when the LGBTQ community pushed back on Dave Chappelle over some of what he had to say in his Netflix special The Closer. Having recently signed Tony Hinchcliffe – the comedian who made disparaging comments about Puerto Rico during a Donald Trump rally – to a three-special deal, the topic was one that Sarandos revisited during an event at the Paley Center For Media.

"They're never easy calls. But I think it's rooted in a principle of protecting free speech and expression," Sarandos shared with Semafor Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith during an interview where the two covered a number of topics. "The cost of entry is you do have to be funny for enough people, so there's a bit of a juice worth the squeeze argument," Sarandos added, responding to a question about if there are any "do not cross" lines in play when considering giving a stand-up special the green light. "I was always a big standup comedy fan, and I knew that the art form itself always needed a safe place to try things out," Sarandos continued, comparing the debate now with how comedians such as Lenny Bruce, George Carlin, and Richard Pryor faced similar attacks back during their comedic runs. "I think comedians define the culture in a bunch of ways, and they do that by figuring out where the lines are and the joke is."

