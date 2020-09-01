Netflix Lands The Three-Body Problem Trilogy; Creative Team Revealed

Author Liu Cixin's "Remembrance of Earth's Past" aka "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy (The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest, Death's End) will be heading to Netflix, with the streaming service teaming with The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group to develop an English-language series adaptation. Making the announcement via social media on Tuesday morning, Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series Drama, also revealed the creative team behind the project- and it's impressive. Beginning with writers and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood), with Rian Johnson and producing partner Ram Bergman (Looper, Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi) serving as executive producers- with all five billed by the streaming service as "fierce advocates for the source material."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole," said Cixin in a statement. "It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

Fans can also rest easy knowing that Cixin will serve as a consulting producer alongside Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation for The Three-Body Problem and Death's End. The other members of the project's creative team include Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files), newly-installed President of Benioff & Weiss' production company; Nena Rodrigue, President of Television for Johnson and Bergman's production company, T-Street; Lin Qi, Chairman of the rights-holders at Yoozoo Group and The Three-Body Universe, and Zhao Jilong, Vice President of The Three-Body Universe. Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner's Plan B Entertainment (Okja, Moonlight) and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke's will also produce.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," said Benioff and Weiss in a statement.