Newsom Camp on DeSantis' Fox "News" Debate Requests: "What A Joke"

It doesn't sound like Gov. Gavin Newsom's camp is too thrilled with Gov. Ron DeSantis' requests for their potential FOX "News" debate.

Less than a week after Donald Trump's political & personal punching bag and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis agreed to debate California Governor Gavin Newsom on FOX "News" with Sean Hannity as the moderator, we're learning more about what both sides want (or don't want) heading into the event. And to say that Newsom's people are less than impressed with what DeSantis is bringing to the table would be painfully kind (we're not sure "What a joke" was meant as a compliment). Thanks to Politico, you can check out Newsom's and DeSantis' respective debate proposals – and we have a quick breakdown of where there's common ground – and where there definitely isn't.

Where DeSantis & Newsom Agree: When it comes to dates & locations, it looks like Wednesday, November 8th in Georgia is what both camps have in common for a 90-minute debate – though that doesn't mean that any of that is set in stone yet. In addition, both sides want only Hannity to ask the questions (and stop the two from interrupting and/or talking over each other), that the speaking team is divided equally between the two, and that neither of them can receive any mid-debate briefings or prep. The debate will end with two two-minute closing statements (with a coin flip determining who gets to go first).

Where DeSantis & Newsom Disagree: DeSantis is no fan of opening remarks – preferring to go with two-minute video openings (yup, basically "trailers") that would kick off the festivities. In addition, DeSantis wants a live audience with tickets distributed on a fairytale "50-50" manner – while Newsom wants the debate to be one-on-one minus the distractions. Otherwise known as "wanting to make it about the issues as opposed to who can stack an audience with sycophants."

Newsom Camp Responds to DeSantis' Requests (Ouch): " What a joke. Desantis' counterproposal is littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude — swapping opening statements with a hype video, cutting down the time he needs to be on stage, adding cheat notes and a cheering section. Ron should be able to stand on his own two feet. It's no wonder Trump is kicking his ass," said Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click in a statement.

Back to the drawing board?

