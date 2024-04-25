Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, Justin Hartley, Supernatural, the boys, tracker

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Returns Social Media Love: "Let's Do It Again"

Jensen Ackles took to social media to share two behind-the-scenes looks from CBS's Tracker & to let Justin Hartley know he's up for a return.

And just like that, a whole lot of Supernatural & The Boys fans suddenly became fans of Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring Tracker. Okay, we're joking – and it's not like the CBS series isn't doing more than fine on its own when it comes to ratings. But the show definitely made headlines with a lot of folks when Hartley announced that there were only four episodes remaining this season (though a Season 2 green light was already given) – and that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) would be appearing in one of them (May 12th) as Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of Hartley's Colter Shaw. Now, Ackles is returning the social media love from earlier with a shout-out to Hartley and some photos from filming.

"Working with old pals never gets old. Good times [Justin Hartley] … thanks for the laughs, my brother. 😂 Let's do it again," Ackles wrote as the caption to his Instagram post this evening, including two behind-the-scenes images of him and Hartley. "Catch us on [Tracker] soon!!!" Here's a look at Ackles's post:

In the clip below, Hartley shares that they made the "perfect casting choice to play Russell (even though he was supposed to help Hartley with the video) – eventually turning the camera towards a smiling (and video game-playing) Ackles to seal the deal. "Thank you all for watching [Tracker]! We've got 4 more episodes coming your way before we start season 2. Wanted to share some fun news for all of you #tracker fans out there. Have fun," Hartley wrote as the caption to his video post. "I put that caution ⚠️ tape up for a reason. Me and Galaga can get messy. 🤕," Ackles wrote in response to Hartley's video confirming the casting news. "I had too much fun mixing it up with you, Hartley. Let's do it again."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert, (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!