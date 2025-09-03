Posted in: NBC, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: super bowl, taylor swift

NFL: Roger Goodell on Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Halftime Rumors: "Maybe"

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a very "interesting" response to the rumors of Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

After Kendrick Lamar (with special guest SZA) staked his claim to the title for best halftime show of all time, it will be interesting to see who NBC, the NFL, and Jay Z's Roc Nation tap for Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. Even after coming off an epic world tour, rolling out news of a new album (The Life of a Showgirl) that's dropping next month, and announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, there have been rumblings that singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift might be looking to take on the challenge.

Checking in with the TODAY show to preview the upcoming start of the new season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked by co-host Savannah Guthrie about the rumors that the league and Swift's people were in talks. "We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time," Goodell shared, offering as pleasant and non-specific a response as possible. But Guthrie continued with the follow-ups, asking Goodell if anything was currently in the works ("I can't tell you anything about it") and pressing him to see if that would count as a maybe ("It's a maybe"). "I'm waiting on my friend Jay-Z," Goodell joked when asked when the halftime show announcement would be made. "It's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out." With September usually being the month when the Super Bowl halftime show performer gets announced, the questions weren't surprising. Of course, we've been keeping our focus on 2025, making our case that Swift (with or without Kelce) should host and serve as the musical guest when NBC's Saturday Night Live returns on October 4th for Season 51. You can check out the complete interview above, with Goodell discussing Taylor Swift in the clip below:

