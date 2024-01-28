Posted in: CBS, Fox, NFL, Paramount+, Preview, Sports, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Baltimore Ravens, cbs, Detroit Lions, fox, Kansas City Chiefs, nfl, San Francisco 49ers, super bowl

NFL Viewing Guide: How to Watch AFC/NFC Championship Games

Our NFL viewing guide: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens for the AFC title & Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title.

Article Summary Chiefs vs Ravens & Lions vs 49ers: Your NFL Championship lineup.

Games air today on CBS and FOX, with kickoff times at 3 & 6:30 PM EST.

Stream the AFC and NFC title games on Paramount+, Fubo, Hulu, NFL+, and more.

Super Bowl LVIII airs on CBS in two weeks.

Before the two-week media onslaught leading into the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas can get underway, there's still the matter of the AFC & NFC Championship Games that need to be played. Later today, we kick things off with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for the AFC title. Following that, we have the Detroit Lions taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium for the NFC title. If we're CBS and we're hosting the Super Bowl, we would be keeping various body parts crossed that the Chiefs and Lions win. Nothing personal, Ravens and 49ers fans – but with the Chiefs and Lions, we're also getting Taylor Swift and Eminem – pretty much for free. But let's not get ahead of ourselves – with two big games on the way, here's what you need to know about how to get in on the action…

WHAT TIMES ARE THE GAMES?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game starts at 3 pm EST.

Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game starts at 6:30 pm EST.

WHERE CAN I SEE THE GAMES?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game airs on CBS.

Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game airs on FOX and FOX Deportes.

HOW ELSE CAN I WATCH THE GAMES?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game will be streaming on Paramount+.

Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game will be streaming on any streaming sites that carry FOX.

With both games airing on broadcast networks, an HD digital antenna will allow fans to watch the games.

In addition, if you have a cable subscription, then you should be able to watch online by signing in through your cable provider.

There are also a number of other streaming services that will be offering at least one, if not both, games – and in the case of Fubo, for example, there might also be a free trial offer in play: YouTube TV (FOX/CBS), Fubo (FOX/CBS), Sling TV (FOX), Hulu + Live TV (FOX/CBS), and the NFL+ streaming service.

