Nice Move, FXX: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets Some Love Back

So if we're going to call out FXX when we think they're screwing up (granted, that's not too often) then we want to be fair and throw out the righteous praise when we feel like we've been heard. So last week, we wrote about our issue with the disrespect we thought was being shown The Gang (Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito) and the record-setting It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia when their late-night mini-marathons were killed in favor of Family Guy, Archer, Cake & The Cleveland Show (?!?). Aside from my personal stake in having them back (a late-night block was always a nice way to unwind from a day of writing), I argued that the show has already endured 14 previous seasons of being painfully ignored by the awards circuit as well as mainstream media, so the last place that should be cutting them off at the knees should be FXX. Well, our ego would like to think that we had something to do with it so we're sticking with that- but whatever the reasons, the mini-marathons are back, they're on Friday night/Saturday morning, and they're scheduled for at least the next two weeks. Would I like more? Sure, but I understand that business is still business (Family Guy won't pay for itself only airing twice per week), so one designated weekend slot per week is a pretty sweet compromise (and better than Tuesday night, for sure).

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted on social media earlier this evening to share some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?