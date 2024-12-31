Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Night Court, Always Sunny, Pennywise, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, SNL, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & Abbott Elementary, It: Welcome to Derry, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, NBC's Saturday Night Live, USA Network's WWE Raw, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/ABC's Abbott Elementary, Apple TV+, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, NBC's Scrubs, Disney+'s What If…?, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, Saturday Night Live, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, It: Welcome to Derry, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 31, 2024:

Night Court Season 3: Melissa Rauch & Mayim Bialik's On-Screen Reunion

SNL 50 Seasons/50 Days: "Beavis and Butt-Head" Represents Season 49

WWE Raw Preview: The USA Network Era Finally Comes to an End

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover: ABC Releases Official Promo

Apple TV+ Free From January 3-5: For All Mankind, Slow Horses & More

SNL 50 Anniversary Show Teaser Spotlights Cast Members' Early Days

It: Welcome to Derry No "G-Rated Pennywise": Skarsgard Offers Update

Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Offers Update, Revival/Return Reasons

What If…? Left Us Asking, "Who Cares…?" The MCU at a Crossroads

Doctor Who: Was Santa Claus a Time Lord (or The Doctor) All Along?

YFN Spider-Man, Doctor Who, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who Tragedy in The Daily LITG, 30th of December 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!