Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: IT, it: welcome to derry, Pennywise

It: Welcome to Derry No "G-Rated Pennywise": Skarsgard Offers Update

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bill Skarsgard discussed returning as Pennywise for HBO's It: Welcome to Derry and what we can expect.

As excited as we were when we heard that filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs' (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) would be bringing us the prequel series It: Welcome to Derry, it increased tenfold when the news hit that Bill Skarsgard would be reprising his role as It/Pennywise from the hit films and executive-producing. Set in the world of Stephen King's It, the streaming series is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. While promoting his hit film Nosferatu, Skarsgard checked in with Josh Horowitz for the latest episode of Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast – and that's when we were treated to some interesting insights into what led to his return to the role and what viewers can expect.

With the conversation shifting to It: Welcome to Derry beginning at the 24:22 mark, Skarsgard shared with Horowitz that he felt that he had pretty much said what he needed to say about the character. Having filmed Nosferatu, Skarsgard viewed Nosferatu as "the nail in the coffin on my monster rolls – pun intended." But his personal and professional bond with Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti ("they're very close friends, family") would be the key to him considering another run as Pennywise.

"It was fun. I enjoyed it more than I thought I would, actually, and there's parts of it where we got to explore sides um of old Pennywise that we haven't seen, you know? And that's fun," Skarsgard shared about working on the spinoff series. "I remembered how much I enjoy working with Andy and we do have a lot of fun together. I think there's some cool stuff in there that we haven't seen that I'm excited for you, the people, to watch and enjoy hopefully."

In terms of the level of horror and intensity, Horowitz followed up by asking if he was able to "go as far on television as you did in the films" – with Skarsgard offering a very promising response. "It's pretty hardcore, man. It's not the G-rated Pennywise. No, that would be a no; that would be a no," Skarsgard made clear, adding that it didn't take much for him to slip back into Pennywise's voice ("Yeah, he's there. He's just waiting."). From there, Skarsgard and Horowitz dive deeper into voice acting and voice work to wrap up the segment – all of which you can check out below:

The streaming prequel series also stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). In addition, Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Spiral), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Batwoman), Shane Marriott (Fargo), Chad Rook (Joe Pickett), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Echo) have been tapped for recurring roles.

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, Kane, and Skarsgård are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the series, including the first one.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!