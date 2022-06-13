Night Court: As Filming Continues, We Have a Title for Episode #110

After our last update brought some additional casting news, we're back to checking in on how production is going on star & EP Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, and writer/EP Dan Rubin's revival of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court. For those new to our coverage, Rubin's sequel series introduces viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Along with Rauch and Larroquette, the series also stars India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and Dimiter Marinov. And it's with Lacretta that we're checking in again, with an extra bonus this time. Along with an image from the table read area, we get a better look at the script in play and we see that it's Episode 11o: "Two Peas on a Pod." Could this be an episode where Abby and Dan team up on a podcast, or two of the other characters we haven't been introduced to yet?

Now here's a look at Lacretta's tweet offering a quick update on how filming is going:

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Marinov's Nikolai is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros. Deadline Hollywood first reported exclusively on the casting news.