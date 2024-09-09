Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, peacock

Night Court EP Dan Rubin on Dan/Julianne Season 3 Dynamic & More

Night Court writer/EP Dan Rubin offered some Season 3 insights into the Dan (John Larroquette)/Julianne (Wendie Malick) dynamic and more.

Even though we still have a few months left before the third season of Melissa Rauch (Judge Abby Stone), co-star/EP John Larroquette, and writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court hits our screens (Tuesday, November 19th, to be precise), it's not too early for Rubin to offer some clues to what viewers can expect. Earlier this summer, we learned that Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!, Young Sheldon) was promoted to a series regular, reprising her role as Dan's (Larroquette) ex, Julianne Walters. A reformed convict, Julianne is Night Court's new prosecutor – an interesting position for the entire courtroom to find themselves in. "She is, in fact, a lawyer and a pretty good one who just went astray for a bit and sort of let revenge consume her life," Rubin shared with TV Line.

Even though she's back on the right side of the law, Rubin adds that it will be "a challenge for her to stay on the straight and narrow and try to give back to the criminal justice system that she's caused a fair bit of trouble over the years." How will this impact Julianne and Dan? "They certainly enjoy challenging each other… She's trying to stay as focused as possible, but I think that'll be hard for both of them." In addition, Rubin shared that Nico Santos (Superstore) will guest star as an influencer named Dr. Nightlife, someone "who's come to Night Court in the past and written sort of scathing reviews." With that in mind, it appears Gurgs (Lacretta) will be "determined to make sure they make a good impression this year."

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!, Young Sheldon) will reprise her role as Dan's ex, Julianne Walters, as a series regular for the third season. A reformed convict and former love interest of Dan Fielding, Julianne is Night Court's new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

