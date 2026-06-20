Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Lobo Turns Up the Volume in Beast Kingdom's New SDCC Exclusive

Beast Kingdom gives Lobo a Heavy Metal-themed SDCC 2026 exclusive: a 1/9-scale Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure limited to 1,000 pieces.

Article Summary Beast Kingdom brings Lobo to SDCC 2026 with a 1/9 scale DAH-137 Heavy Metal exclusive built for DC collectors.

The Lobo figure features 22 points of articulation, premium fabric costuming, and weathered metallic detail.

Two head sculpts, five interchangeable hands, a Heavy Metal guitar, and speaker push Lobo’s rock outlaw vibe.

Limited to 1,000 pieces and priced at $99, this SDCC 2026 Lobo exclusive celebrates his chaotic antihero legacy.

Lobo is stepping back into the spotlight once again as the infamous interstellar bounty hunter set to make his live-action return in the upcoming Supergirl film, Beast Kingdom is giving the Main Man his own convention exclusive with a brand-new Dynamic 8ction Heroes release. Lobo first appeared in Omega Men #3 in 1983 and was originally introduced as a ruthless cosmic mercenary. During the 1990s, however, the character evolved into one of DC's most recognizable antiheroes, embracing the era's over-the-top action, violence, and larger-than-life attitude. That rebellious spirit is on full display with Beast Kingdom's latest interpretation.

Standing approximately 8 inches tall, this 1/9-scale figure features 22 points of articulation, a detailed fabric costume, and weathered metallic paintwork that captures Lobo's rugged appearance. The figure also leans heavily into the character's rock-and-roll personality by including a Heavy Metal guitar, a speaker accessory, multiple interchangeable hands, and two alternate head sculpts. Limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide, this SDCC 2026 exclusive is designed to be one of Beast Kingdom's standout DC releases of the year. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live through the Beast Kingdom website on June 25 for $99.

SDCC 2026 Exclusive DAH-137 LOBO (Heavy Metal) $99.00

"The most infamous Bounty Hunter in the galaxy is going full Metal. Lobo, DC's infamous interstellar bounty hunter, joins Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) series in a highly detailed 1/9 scale deluxe figure. Featuring 22 points of articulation, two interchangeable head sculpts, premium fabric outfit, and weathered metallic detailing, this figure captures the character's raw power and rebellious attitude."

"The set includes 5 interchangeable hands, Lobo's Heavy Metal Guitar, and a Speaker accessory—perfect for recreating iconic star poses. Limited to 1,000 pcs, this is a must-have for DC fans and collectors alike. Bring Lobo home and let him make some noise in your collection!"

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