Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, project pegasus

Vault Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Vault Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits with Dungeon Crawler Carl and Project Perseus by Jack Mulqueen and Edison Neo

Vault Comics' September 2026 solicits and solicitations include a new Dungeon Crawler Carl graphic novel by Tevagah, Matt Dinniman and Laurel Pursuit Studio, and on the cover of Lunar Distribution's Next Phase catalogue for the month, as well as the launch of a new comic book series, Project Pegasus #1 by Jack Mulqueen and Edison Neo as a time-travelling bounty hunter comic… just as Death's Head returns to Marvel Comics as well, and Lobo and Deathstoke have their own books at DC Comics… seems like the right time to be a bounty hunter all over.

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL TP VOL 02 REGULAR EDITION

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL TP VOL 02 DIRECT MARKET EDITION CVR

(W) Tevagah, Matt Dinniman (A) Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

New Achievement! You can read! The fact that you're coming back for Volume 2 suggests you read Volume 1. Good for you… or maybe you only looked at all the pretty pictures. Reward: Pop quiz! If you don't buy Volume 3 next, you fail! The Goblin Copper Chopper is born! Atop their new set of wheels, Carl and Princess Donut ignite an all out meth war between the Goblins and Llamas. But more floors await! Volume 2 of the New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling graphic novel adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat.$19.99

Initial Due Date: 10/7/2026

PROJECT PERSEUS #1

(W) Jack Mulqueen (A/CA) Edison Neo

It's a race against time! When a disgraced member of a cryptid hunting squadron vanishes with a time-traveling apparatus, Slug Stephens must sober up from a decade-long bender to track down an all-too-familiar friend turned foe. With a legendary lineup of cover artists, featuring Esad Ribíc, Brett Bean, Pete Carroll, Jorge Corona, and more, Jack Mulqueen (Nightlife Noir) and Edison Neo (TMNT, Godzilla) bring readers a stylish and hilarious adventure across treacherous jungles, frozen oceans, and deadly dive bars. $3.99 9/2/2026

DEAD ACRE #3

(W) Rhett C Bruno, Jaime Castle, Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Riley Brown

Life isn't simple for a Demon Hunter. Shapeshifters, a Hellmouth, and somehow those ain't the worst of Crowley's problems. One mystery remains. Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown adapt USA Today Bestseller Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle's smash-hit #1 Audible Bestseller, the first book in the Black Badge series.

$3.99 9/23/2026

MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #2 (OF 5) CVR A GARTH GRAHAM (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

There's been a murder at the F*CK OFFS and the XXX-plorers are the prime suspects! Now, they'll need to reunite with old bang buddies, both to compete in the games, and to find the real penetrator! Err–perpetrator!

$3.99 9/16/2026

GODFATHER OF HELL TP (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Pius Bak

Dario Santini has lived a charmed life as an enforcer and debt collector for mob boss Niccolò Mechini. He's had it all: respect, power, even the love of a good woman. But everything changes when he crosses a line and is shot dead on the sidewalk. Waking up in Hell, Dario faces a future of pain and suffering… unless he can turn eternal damnation into a business opportunity. Neo-noir hellfire from New York Times Bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Shadow Service, Dead Seas) and Bram Stoker Award-winning artist Pius Bak (Eat the Rich, The Magicians, Stranger Things).

$24.99 10/14/2026

BARBARIC TP VOL 01 (COMPACT EDITION)

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Netflix series in production, greenlit for a full first season! Big fantasy. Small package. Your favorite axe-wielding barbarian is now available in a portable compact edition that collects Volume 1: Murderable Offenses, Volume 2: Axe to Grind, and The Harvest Blades 1-shot all in one book! Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches.

$14.99 10/14/2026

PRIMAL HUNTER TP VOL 02

(W) Zogarth (A) Unoday Studio (CA) Senchiro

The bestselling series, THE PRIMAL HUNTER, returns in graphic novels for Volume 2! Adapting the hit Webtoon with over 30 million reads! Jake, a once-average office worker, has thrived in the dangerous world of the tutorial. But an alchemical Dungeon Challenge might end his climb…possibly for good. It's a physical and mental race against the clock to evolve his skills before the poison coursing through his veins consumes him completely. Will Jake evolve to a new and unprecedented level of power, or will the cure rip him apart? And even if he survives, what terrible new threats await him outside of the dungeon?

$19.99 10/21/2026

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS NOVEL HC VOL 03

(W) Shirtaloon AKA Travis Deverell (CA) Adam Cahoon

Exciting, hilarious, irreverent, and action-packed. — Matt Dinniman (New York Times bestselling author of Dungeon Crawler Carl) Continue the adventure in the third volume of the multi-million-copy best-selling LitRPG epic where a snarky underdog takes on everything from corrupt aristocrats to literal gods in He Who Fights With Monsters, Book 3: Hero. Riding high on success, Jason Asano and his team are looking to the future, preparing themselves for the challenges to come. Nothing, however, could prepare him for the lessons his enemies have to teach. When magic is involved, the stakes can be even greater than life and death. While Jason's personal enemies make plans, the greater foes plaguing his new home have been pushed to the brink. With one powerful card left to play, they are on a collision course with Jason and his team. With no one to help and more than their lives on the line, Jason and his companions must fight with more monsters than ever in the race to grow stronger. With an invincible enemy already anticipating them, they will learn that sometimes winning the battle is more important than surviving it.

$35.00 10/14/2026

SHADOW SLAVE NOVEL HC VOL 01 CHILD OF SHADOWS

(W) GuiltyThree (CA) Adam Cahoon

With over 280 million reads and listens, Shadow Slave is one of the most popular web-serials of all time! Shadow Slave is the #1 most-read series on Webnovel with more than 105 million reads and thousands of 5-star ratings. Shadow Slave also boasts more than 155 million listens on PocketFM. Now, the hit series gets a new life and progresses to a deluxe hardcover edition with Book 1: Child Of Shadows! Growing up in poverty, Sunny never expected anything good from life. However, even he did not anticipate being chosen by the Nightmare Spell and becoming one of the Awakened — an elite group of people gifted with supernatural powers. Transported into a ruined magical world, he finds himself facing off against terrible monsters and other Awakened in a deadly battle of survival. What's worse, the shadow powers he received happen to possess a small and potentially fatal side effect. But that won't stop him. Born a slave. Destined for the grave. He chooses to survive. No matter the cost.

$30.00 10/7/2026

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